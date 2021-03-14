Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A very pleasant end to the weekend is in store across the Panhandle.

Highs tomorrow will be similar to what they were today, but rain is on the way to kick off the workweek. Showers will begin primarily during the evening hours, and rain chances will increase through the remainder of the week as our next frontal system drives rain activity.

You can watch my full forecast above.

