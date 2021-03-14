Advertisement

Several children injured in Holmes County crash

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Several children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Holmes County Saturday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided at an intersection at U.S. 90 and State Road 81.

They say a truck, which was stopped at a stop sign, failed to see a sedan and drove into its path.

Three children in the sedan, ages 3, 5, and 10, all suffered minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was also injured.

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.

