Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A picture-perfect end to the weekend today, but we’ll see showers begin to return tomorrow.

Rain will begin reentering the region later tomorrow afternoon, with chances increasing through the week. The possibility exists for severe storms on Wednesday into Thursday, but following that we should see more sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the week.

SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 3-13-2021
Friday Evening Forecast