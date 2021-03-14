Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A picture-perfect end to the weekend today, but we’ll see showers begin to return tomorrow.

Rain will begin reentering the region later tomorrow afternoon, with chances increasing through the week. The possibility exists for severe storms on Wednesday into Thursday, but following that we should see more sunshine and cooler temperatures to end the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.