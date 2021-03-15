Local bakery shop celebrates national Pi(E) day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday marks National Pi(E) Day across the world and one local bakery is helping Bay County celebrate.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop held a Pi Day to commemorate the mathematical occasion.

For those who don’t know, this day is celebrated for the number that doesn’t end.

The shop sold pies Sunday for the first three numbers of the equation, $3.14.

According to the shop owner, Julie Gunn, the motive behind the event was to get people thinking more about pie for the occasion rather than other pie-related favorites like pizza.

“People think of pie and not pizza and things like that of our shop when it is National Pi Day. So we’ve been doing this for a number of years, but this was our big push,” said Gunn.

A fun tidbit: National Pi Day was first celebrated with tea and pie.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is located in Pier Park.

They serve an array of signature flavors, including key lime and I-90 (a combination of coconut, chocolate, and pecans).

