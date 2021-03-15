Advertisement

Missing teen’s body found in Holmes Creek

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday at 4:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they found and recovered the body of the 15-year-old who disappeared while swimming in Holmes Creek.

On Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., Washington County dispatch received a 9-1-1 call about a possible drowning.

“There was some younger kids playing, swimming in the creek. Holmes Creek. And one of their buddies had went under, and didn’t come back up,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

A team of divers from both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began searching for the teen.

“We dove the creek and done our best to find the gentleman. To no avail,” Crews said.

The search was called off shortly after dark and resumed early Monday morning, as a team of more than a dozen divers searched through the water.

Crews said it was challenging shifting through all of the debris at the bottom of the creek, that was left there after Hurricane Michael. 

After hours of searching, Washington County Sheriff’s officials announced they found the body of the teenager. As of now, they’re not releasing the boy’s identity.

Sheriff Crews asks people to avoid the area at this time and to keep the teen’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

