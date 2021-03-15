Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar for the Panhandle this morning. However, we do have some clouds cruising by our skies. We’ll get to see a mix of sun and clouds out the door this morning. But a gradual increase in cloud cover is expected throughout the day. Rain chances remain very low today with only a few stray showers possible for some in the Western Panhandle this afternoon.

Otherwise, temperatures are pleasantly cool starting out in upper 50s to near 60 degrees for most. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be west of Hwy331 today. Rain chances will be fairly low today but increasing tonight as the cold front stalls to our north across MS, AL, and GA. Without upper level support, potential for severe thunderstorms is low. But an isolated severe storm cannot be completely ruled out tonight, more so for areas along the front north of the Panhandle.

On Tuesday the stalled front to the north of the area will continue to be a focus for showers and thunderstorms. Yet, we’ll see a widespread shot at a passing shower or two throughout the day in NWFL.

The better chance for storms comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a second cold front moves into the Panhandle. Severe storms are possible during that time period. So let’s be sure we have ways of getting weather alerts, like downloading the free “WJHG Weather” app from the app store.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few rain chances over the next several days with Tuesday and Thursday being our best chance for storms.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.