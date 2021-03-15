Advertisement

Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his friends in Holmes Creek Saturday afternoon.(KWCH 12)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Washington County deputies along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are searching for a missing swimmer.

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his friends in Holmes Creek Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the boy was swimming to the other side of the creek when he went underwater and did not come back up.

The sheriff’s dive team and the FWC’s dive team are currently looking for the boy.

If anyone has any information they are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 850-638-6111.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
New Holiday Inn Resort lazy river opening Saturday
Splash into a new lazy river in Panama City Beach
To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash
Three people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
Emerald Coast Cruizin' wrapped up this weekend.
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ wraps up in Panama City Beach
Emerald Coast Cruzin'
Emerald Coast Cruzin