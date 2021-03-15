Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was traveling east on SR 20 when it crossed into the opposite lane. An oncoming pickup truck tried to avoid the sedan but the two cars still hit each other.

A third car behind the truck then collided with the sedan.

The driver in the sedan suffered minor injures. The driver in the pickup truck was seriously injured. A passenger in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.