Advertisement

Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County

Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.(WCAX)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a sedan was traveling east on SR 20 when it crossed into the opposite lane. An oncoming pickup truck tried to avoid the sedan but the two cars still hit each other.

A third car behind the truck then collided with the sedan.

The driver in the sedan suffered minor injures. The driver in the pickup truck was seriously injured. A passenger in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
New Holiday Inn Resort lazy river opening Saturday
Splash into a new lazy river in Panama City Beach
To prevent large crowds from gathering overnight, a portion of beach in Panama City Beach will...
Portion of beach in Panama City Beach will close in April
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash
Three people, including two children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Walton County

Latest News

Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
Emerald Coast Cruizin' wrapped up this weekend.
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ wraps up in Panama City Beach
Emerald Coast Cruzin'
Emerald Coast Cruzin