Three-day vaccination event in Bay County begins Tuesday

Attention Bay County residents: are you looking to get a vaccine?

There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting March 16 through March 18.

You can sign up here.

As a reminder, these groups qualify for the vaccine in Florida:

Long-term care facility residents and staff;

Anyone 60 years of age and older (beginning March 15);

Health care personnel with direct patient contact;

K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;

Firefighters 50 years of age and older;

Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and

People who have been determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and who have a signed COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form

