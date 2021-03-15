Three-day vaccination event in Bay County begins Tuesday
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Attention Bay County residents: are you looking to get a vaccine?
There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting March 16 through March 18.
As a reminder, these groups qualify for the vaccine in Florida:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff;
- Anyone 60 years of age and older (beginning March 15);
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
- K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
- Firefighters 50 years of age and older;
- Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
- People who have been determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and who have a signed COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form.
