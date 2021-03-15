Advertisement

Three-day vaccination event in Bay County begins Tuesday

There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting...
There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting March 16 through March 18.(NBC15)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Attention Bay County residents: are you looking to get a vaccine?

There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting March 16 through March 18.

You can sign up here.

As a reminder, these groups qualify for the vaccine in Florida:

  • Long-term care facility residents and staff;
  • Anyone 60 years of age and older (beginning March 15);
  • Health care personnel with direct patient contact;
  • K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older;
  • Firefighters 50 years of age and older;
  • Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older; and
  • People who have been determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and who have a signed COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability form.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County
The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash

Latest News

Even though this week is spring break and students are off of school, that does not mean their...
Girls Inc. holds Spring Break camp
EVEN THOUGH THIS WEEK IS SPRING BREAK AND STUDENTS HAVE OFF OF SCHOOL… THAT DOESN'T MEAN THEIR...
GIRLS INC SPRING BREAK CAMP
Bakery shop Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop held a Pi Day to commemorate the mathematical occasion.
Local bakery shop celebrates national Pi(E) day
Deputies handle local spring break crowds
Deputies handle local spring break crowds