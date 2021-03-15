Advertisement

Two men facing charges after drive-by shooting

L to R: Christopher Collins, Michael McKay
L to R: Christopher Collins, Michael McKay(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are facing charges after deputies say they shot at someone from a vehicle near where children were playing.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies say a mother was watching her two children outside riding their bikes Sunday in Mossy Head. She reportedly told deputies she saw a vehicle pull up next to a man on a dirt bike on Valley View Boulevard.

Deputies say a person in the back seat of the vehicle started shooting at the man on the dirt bike, less than 20 yards from where the children were playing.

They say the suspects got out of the vehicle and were arguing with the victim before driving away.

Arrested were Michael McKay, 44, who deputies say was driving the vehicle, and Christopher Collins, 28, who they say fired the gun. McKay is charged as an accessory to assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a felony. Collins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a felony. Both men were charged with accessory to discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a residence.

Deputies say they are still trying to find a possible third suspect.

No one was injured during the shooting.

