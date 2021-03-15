Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a Florence, Alabama man, 26, was driving south on County Road 67 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 67 and US 231. That’s when he hit a pickup truck driving on 231.

Officials say the driver of the truck, a Dothan, Alabama man, 33, swerved to the left to avoid the other car. The two still collided, causing traffic on 231 to be blocked for some time.

The Florence man was not injured. Officials say he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in personal injury/property damage.

The Dothan man was seriously injured in the crash, and two other passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.