Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base F-22 in flight emergency

A Tyndall Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a...
A Tyndall Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a “ground mishap” with an F-22 Raptor.(WNDU)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tyndall Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a “ground mishap” with an F-22 Raptor.

Officials say there was an incident Monday around 3:30 p.m. on the flightline.

They say the F-22 experienced an in-flight emergency, but the aircraft landed safely. The only person on the aircraft was the pilot.

The pilot was taken to flight medicine for an evaluation. Officials say they are investigating the mishap.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County
The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash

Latest News

Legislation seeking to increase transparency in big-tech and to fight back against social media...
Big-tech censorship bill clears second committee
L to R: Christopher Collins, Michael McKay
Two men facing charges after drive-by shooting
Even though this week is spring break and students are off of school, that does not mean their...
Girls Inc. holds Spring Break camp
There is an upcoming three-day vaccination event at the Panama City Marina downtown starting...
Three-day vaccination event in Bay County begins Tuesday