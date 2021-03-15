Tyndall Air Force Base F-22 in flight emergency

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Tyndall Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a “ground mishap” with an F-22 Raptor.

Officials say there was an incident Monday around 3:30 p.m. on the flightline.

They say the F-22 experienced an in-flight emergency, but the aircraft landed safely. The only person on the aircraft was the pilot.

The pilot was taken to flight medicine for an evaluation. Officials say they are investigating the mishap.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.