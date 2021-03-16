Advertisement

Bay County Commission partners with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to offer vaccine distribution event

This event will last until March 18th.
This event will last until March 18th.
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The three-day event will be taking place at the Panama City Marina in Downtown Panama City.

About 1,170 vaccines will be distributed on March 16, 17, and 18.

Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll says over 50 percent of our 65 and older population is vaccinated and hopes this event will continue to increase that number.

This event is by appointment only, and almost all appointments are filled.

