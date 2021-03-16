Bay County Commission partners with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center to offer vaccine distribution event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The three-day event will be taking place at the Panama City Marina in Downtown Panama City.

About 1,170 vaccines will be distributed on March 16, 17, and 18.

Bay County Commission Chairman Robert Carroll says over 50 percent of our 65 and older population is vaccinated and hopes this event will continue to increase that number.

This event is by appointment only, and almost all appointments are filled.

