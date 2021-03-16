Bay County COVID-19 testing site now providing only one testing option

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County COVID-19 testing sites had been offering PCR and rapid test options since around September. The county has now moved to provide only one of those tests.

The COVID-19 testing site in Lynn Haven will only be offering rapid testing from now on.

The county made this decision because PCR testing is expensive and for the county to continue providing free testing, this was the only option.

By making this switch, the county will be saving around $40,000 a week.

This also allows health officials to start preparing for future steps that will need to be taken.

“We’re going to continue to provide this service to the public, we certainly want people to know what their status is,” said Valerie Sale, Bay County Commission Public Information Officer. “The county is also beginning to focus its efforts on vaccinations. We need to be able to pivot to those vaccinations and offer people those.”

This is now the only county-run COVID-19 testing site and it is by appointment only.

