Death Investigation in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On Monday, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to a residence on Hawk Street in reference to the discovery of a dead body near a wooded area. The Marianna Police Department notified the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Lab and the 14th District Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased was a white female, wearing pink-colored pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, the deceased has not been identified. This death investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.

If you have any information in reference to this case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

