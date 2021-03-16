Demolition begins in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Demolition will begin this week on the Lynn Haven Library and part of City Hall.

City officials say the library will come down first.

Monday, workers lined fencing around the building and began removing windows and doors.

Officials say the entire library sustained structural damage in the hurricane. That’s why it has to be fully demolished.

On the other side of the street, part of City Hall will also be removed.

Officials say the historic part of the building will remain.

A newer, bigger City Hall and police department are planned to take the old buildings’ places on E. 9th Street

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.