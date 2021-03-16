Advertisement

Griff Griffitts announces he will be running for House District 6 Representative seat

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts announced that he will be running for House District 6 Representative.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - House District 6 Representative Jay Trumbull will be terming out and unable to run again in 2022. One familiar Bay County face has decided to run for the position.

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts announced that he will be running for Trumbull’s seat.

Griffitts has served on the commission for five years and says this has best-prepared him to qualify for this race.

Panama City’s Grey Dodge had earlier announced he would be running for this seat, but once he heard Griffitts was running, he said he would drop out of the race and endorse Griffitts instead.

Griffitts says if he wins, he will miss his Bay County Commission District 5 chair.

“The county is my family I love these folks like family,” Griffitts said. “We’ve gone to battle together for five years; we’ve done a lot of good things. When you see people and you work with them day in and day out, that will be something I miss greatly. However, I’m not going far away.”

Despite this new endeavor, Griffitts says he will continue his hard work as a commissioner.

