Liberty County Sheriff’s Office holding mock DUI crash presentation for students

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty County High School, Liberty County Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty County EMS, Florida Highway Patrol, Mallory Towing, Shands Air and Peavy Funeral Home will be holding a mock DUI crash presentation for Liberty County middle and high school students.

The presentation, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Liberty County Football Field, is not open to the public.

This mock crash will simulate the aftermath of a crash that occurs as a result of impaired/distracted driving.

The Liberty County Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty County EMS and Florida Highway Patrol will display their response to these calls, and also show the methods used when responding.

“The goal of this real-life experience is to spark the emotion of loss and the finality in death when poor choices like drinking and driving coupled with no seatbelt and distracted driving can lead to,” LCSO said in a Facebook post.

