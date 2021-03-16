Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a long stretch of dry weather, rain has returned to the Panhandle.

Showers today were primarily focused in the western counties, but more widespread shower chances are in store for Tuesday. Chances increase on Wednesday, with the possibility of severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The possibility of tornadoes, severe storms and strong winds exist, and we will be watching this closely over the next several days.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash

Latest News

MONDAY EVENING WX 3-15-2021
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-15-2021
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says most of the rain today stays to our west.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 3-14-2021