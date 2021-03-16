Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a long stretch of dry weather, rain has returned to the Panhandle.

Showers today were primarily focused in the western counties, but more widespread shower chances are in store for Tuesday. Chances increase on Wednesday, with the possibility of severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The possibility of tornadoes, severe storms and strong winds exist, and we will be watching this closely over the next several days.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.