Panama City Beach is seeing soaring Spring Break numbers since this time last year

By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring Break is in full swing here in Panama City Beach and we’re seeing visitor numbers we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager Lacee Rudd said with travel restrictions and CDC guidelines changing, they didn’t know what to expect for Spring Break. Rudd said visitor numbers are up about 27% from this time last year. She said they’re seeing trends like short-term and last-minute weekend getaway bookings. She adds their partners are excited about the growing number of tourists.

“We are still asking that all of our visitors and residents please remain safe and beach responsibly and wear your mask and social distance,” said Rudd.

Rudd said there’s a large push for Easter weekend. She adds they’re also excited to bring back events like Gulf Coast Jam, the Food Truck Festival, and the Cajun Festival in the Summer.

