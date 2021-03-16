Possible Universal Trash Ordinance coming to part of Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of right now, some parts of Panama City Beach are not required to have trash services. One Bay County Commissioner is looking to change that.

Philip “Griff” Griffitts suggested at Tuesday morning’s meeting that he wants to start up a Universal Trash Ordinance for District 5 in Panama City Beach. That area is actually unincorporated Bay County.

This would require people to have a trash receptacle.

Griffitts says right now, those residents are dumping their trash on the side of the road or in commercial dumpsters, which are all illegal.

The commission looks forward to finding a solution to the trash problem.

“The beach has a municipal service agreement with us, they handle all the water and sewer on the beach,” Griffitts said. “We think trash could be a municipal service and could just be tacked on to the water bill.”

The commission hopes to have this ordinance rolled out by January of 2022.

