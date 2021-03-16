Advertisement

Search for sexual battery suspect in Walton County

A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.
A Walton County Sheriff's Office badge.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a report of a sexual battery that allegedly happened inside a teenager’s car Sunday night, and they need your help.

According to the report, the teen said she was hanging out at a beach with friends near Hinton Drive in Seagrove Beach. The victim said she left the beach about ten minutes before the others and walked to her car parked at a home on Hinton Drive.

She said shortly after she left the house, she pulled over on the side of the road and an unidentified man got in her passenger seat and forced her into the back of the car, where he allegedly sexually battered her.

The suspect is described as a tanned or light-skinned mixed male, between six-foot-two and six-foot-four inches tall, skinny, with a thin beard. He’s believed to be around 19 years old and was wearing a white tank top and blue or black swim trunks.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 850-892-8111.

