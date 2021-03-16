Solid waste tipping fee reduced since incinerator shut down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since the incinerator’s shut down at the beginning of this year, tipping fees have been reduced, as promised.

The Bay County Commission approved Tuesday morning to reduce the tipping fee from $56.73 per ton to $36.00 per ton.

Bay County Commissioners hope this roughly $20 per ton savings will help haulers offset their costs. Those costs being driving a little further to now dump trash at the landfill and possible wear and tear on the vehicles.

