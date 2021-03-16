Suspect caught after high-speed chase

VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a request to help the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Panama City Beach Police after a person suspected of stealing a vehicle lead authorities on a chase. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the chase started in Panama City Beach and continued up Highway 79.

Deputies say the vehicle involved in the chase was found on Dawkins Street in Vernon. Deputies asked for help from the Northwest Florida Reception Center K9 and Holmes CI K9 tracking teams to find the suspect who was driving. They say within ten minutes of searching, they found John Michael Grant of Monticello.

Grant is facing charges and more charges could be coming.

No one was hurt during the chase.

