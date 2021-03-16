Advertisement

Tourists weigh in on daylight saving time

By Antonio Reese
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time has officially sprung forward.

Sunday during the early morning hours, daylight saving time began.

Every spring, the nation pushes their clocks ahead one hour, or “springs forward.”

The tradition is meant to give people extra sunlight in the evening hours.

Currently, guidelines dictate it starts the second Sunday in March.

With spring break in full effect across Panama City Beach, visitors weighed in on the recent time change.

“You know we lost an hour of sleep, but we drove during daylight savings time up here. So, I mean I didn’t really mind it for most of the road anyway,” said tourist Tyler Rogers.

“I don’t think I’m really bothered by it. I actually like the time where it’s lighter outside,” said LaToya Wallace, a visitor from Georgia.

Some tourists, on the other hand, are not completely in favor of the time change.

“Yeah, the actual time kind of bit me because it’s like when I sleep and wake up. It’s like that hour of sleep messes with me. So I gotta wake up a little earlier,” said visitor Anthony Havelock.

“We lost an hour of sleep, I don’t know, we’re just losing time,” said Ali Adams from Tennessee.

Right now, daylight saving time ends in November. Time will go back an hour.

But there’s legislation in Congress to make daylight saving time last year round.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
Three cars collided on State Road 20 in Bay County around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning.
Several injured in three-vehicle crash in Bay County
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County
The tractor owner was seriously injured.
Man seriously injured in tractor accident
The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Several children injured in Holmes County crash

Latest News

Florida Capitol
January unemployment numbers down
At any given time an abuser is stalking a woman who has sought refuge in a domestic violence...
Proposed bill would protect domestic violence victims
Spring Break is in full swing here in Panama City Beach and we're seeing visitor numbers we...
Panama City Beach is seeing soaring Spring Break numbers since this time last year
Tourists weigh in on daylight saving time.
Daylight Saving Time
At any given time an abuser is stalking someone who has sought refuge in a domestic violence...
Domestic Violence Centers