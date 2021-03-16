Tourists weigh in on daylight saving time.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Time has officially sprung forward.

Sunday during the early morning hours, daylight saving time began.

Every spring, the nation pushes their clocks ahead one hour, or “springs forward.”

The tradition is meant to give people extra sunlight in the evening hours.

Currently, guidelines dictate it starts the second Sunday in March.

With spring break in full effect across Panama City Beach, visitors weighed in on the recent time change.

“You know we lost an hour of sleep, but we drove during daylight savings time up here. So, I mean I didn’t really mind it for most of the road anyway,” said tourist Tyler Rogers.

“I don’t think I’m really bothered by it. I actually like the time where it’s lighter outside,” said LaToya Wallace, a visitor from Georgia.

Some tourists, on the other hand, are not completely in favor of the time change.

“Yeah, the actual time kind of bit me because it’s like when I sleep and wake up. It’s like that hour of sleep messes with me. So I gotta wake up a little earlier,” said visitor Anthony Havelock.

“We lost an hour of sleep, I don’t know, we’re just losing time,” said Ali Adams from Tennessee.

Right now, daylight saving time ends in November. Time will go back an hour.

But there’s legislation in Congress to make daylight saving time last year round.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving.

