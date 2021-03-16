Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The threat of severe storms returns to the area tomorrow night.

The daytime hours are shaping up to be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, but storms will roll in beginning around 10:00 pm Wednesday night. While the worst storms will likely remain further north of the area, but the possibility of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms does exist. Conditions should begin to clear by early Thursday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the weekend.



