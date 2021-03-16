Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The threat of severe storms returns to the area tomorrow night.

The daytime hours are shaping up to be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, but storms will roll in beginning around 10:00 pm Wednesday night. While the worst storms will likely remain further north of the area, but the possibility of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms does exist. Conditions should begin to clear by early Thursday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine for the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

TUESDAY EVENING WX 3-16-2020
MONDAY EVENING WX 3-15-2021
