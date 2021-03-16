Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most of NWFL this morning on radar. However, heavy showers and storms linger just to our north in MS and AL, closer to the stalled out front. We may be able to develop a few stray and brief showers this morning under an otherwise mostly cloudy and foggy start. With hit or miss brief showers around today, go ahead and keep the umbrella around.

Temperatures are quite mild as we head out in the upper 60s with a muggy feel as well. Drive carefully in any fog this morning by taking it easy on the roadways and getting your low beams on even after sunrise.

The stalled front to the north of the area will continue to be a focus for showers and thunderstorms today. Yet, we’ll see a widespread shot at a passing shower or two throughout the day in NWFL.

The better chance for storms comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a second cold front moves into the Panhandle. Severe storms are possible during that time period. So let’s be sure we have ways of getting weather alerts, like downloading the free “WJHG Weather” app from the app store.

In the meantime, temperatures remain warm and feeling more humid with highs in the upper 70s today and tomorrow.

Bottom Line...

Mostly cloudy skies today with a quick passing shower or two possible, they’ll be hit or miss with rain chances at 50%. Warm and humid highs today top out near 75° on the coast to near 80° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain chances clearing out after Thursday morning and a cooler forecast for Friday on into the weekend with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

