Anthony Street is our Walborsky, Bradley, and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Senior catcher for the Bozeman baseball team, Anthony Street, has put in the work both on and off the field.

“Being a student is one of the most important things in baseball. You have to succeed in the classroom in order to succeed on the field,” said Street.

Being a standout on the diamond and in the classroom isn’t always easy.

“It’s difficult. It’s a lot of late nights,” said Street. “Staying up till 12, studying and doing homework. It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s all worth it.”

For his coach and his team, his effort has been one of his biggest contributions.

“In the classroom, he is a heck of a student,” said Bozeman head baseball coach, Jeff Patton. “He’s got a high GPA. He’s got dreams of going to college. He’s just a good hard working kid, and that’s really been one of the biggest things he’s done here is put his stamp on being a hard worker.”

One of the top students in his class, Anthony has aspirations of playing at the next level.

“He’s got dreams of playing college baseball, and we are looking forward to him possibly having that opportunity. He’s just putting his best foot forward, and he wants me to be able to tell a college coach all the good things about him, and I will put my name on him, stamp of approval and will have no problem sending him anywhere, so somebody is going to get him, and they’re going to get a really good player,” said Coach Patton.

An athlete now, and hoping to continue through the next few years, Anthony already has his eyes on a career in the realm of athletics. Specifically, sports medicine.

“Everybody gets injured. Sometimes, I’m the one out here helping people tape up and prepare themselves for the game,” said Street.

Coach Patton has no doubt Anthony’s future is a bright one.

“If you ask Anthony to do it, he’s going to do it, and he’s going to do it as hard as anybody,” said Coach Patton

