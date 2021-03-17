Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, March 16th
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Victory Christian 4 Arnold 5
Bozeman 0 Harmony 9
Holmes 8 North Bay Haven 0
Dothan 10 Rutherford 4
Laurel Hill 17 Ponce De Leon 2
Seminole County 2 Sneads 13
Cottondale 2 Franklin 1
Niceville 7 Lincoln 2
Wakulla 0 Liberty 6
Marianna 1 Headland 6
High School Softball:
Holmes 13 Ponce De Leon 2
Liberty 13 Altha 2
Juco Volleyball:
Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 3
Juco Baseball:
Pensacola 5 Chipola 10
