Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, March 16th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Victory Christian 4 Arnold 5

Bozeman 0 Harmony 9

Holmes 8 North Bay Haven 0

Dothan 10 Rutherford 4

Laurel Hill 17 Ponce De Leon 2

Seminole County 2 Sneads 13

Cottondale 2 Franklin 1

Niceville 7 Lincoln 2

Wakulla 0 Liberty 6

Marianna 1 Headland 6

High School Softball:

Holmes 13 Ponce De Leon 2

Liberty 13 Altha 2

Juco Volleyball:

Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 3

Juco Baseball:

Pensacola 5 Chipola 10

