Franklin County is getting ready for a busy spring break

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last year’s spring break was a busy one. Even as the pandemic began, tourists were coming from seemingly everywhere.

”And the island [St. George] all last year we just got pushed over the top,” Blue Parrot Co-Owner George Joanos said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they expect this year’s spring break season will be just as busy as last year’s, if not busier.

Local businesses say they are already seeing the crowds. Joanos said January and February were record-breaking months for the St. George Island restaurant.

”So the island is just packed on Saturday. You couldn’t find a parking spot on the island. On the beach here you could hardly see the sand because of all of the umbrellas on the beach,” Joanos said.

Local businesses and the Sheriff’s Office say they are excited about the large crowds, but Sheriff A.J. Smith says the busier it gets, the more people drink and drive, litter, and do things they shouldn’t.

”Drinking and driving is a no-no. We are going to have a zero-tolerance. If we catch you you are going to be arrested. Same with underage kids possessing alcohol, there are no second chances,” Sheriff Smith said.

Smith says he wants everyone to have fun but more importantly, to be safe.

”That is one of the biggest concerns we have, so we are going to make sure we are policing the road enough that we can slow people down and make sure there are no impaired drivers on the road,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith adds he wants people to visit, but he wants them to treat the area like they would their own community.

