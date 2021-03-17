Advertisement

Franklin County is getting ready for a busy spring break

This year's spring break in Franklin County is expected to be busier than last year's.
This year's spring break in Franklin County is expected to be busier than last year's.(WCTV)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last year’s spring break was a busy one. Even as the pandemic began, tourists were coming from seemingly everywhere.

”And the island [St. George] all last year we just got pushed over the top,” Blue Parrot Co-Owner George Joanos said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they expect this year’s spring break season will be just as busy as last year’s, if not busier.

Local businesses say they are already seeing the crowds. Joanos said January and February were record-breaking months for the St. George Island restaurant.

”So the island is just packed on Saturday. You couldn’t find a parking spot on the island. On the beach here you could hardly see the sand because of all of the umbrellas on the beach,” Joanos said.

Local businesses and the Sheriff’s Office say they are excited about the large crowds, but Sheriff A.J. Smith says the busier it gets, the more people drink and drive, litter, and do things they shouldn’t.

”Drinking and driving is a no-no. We are going to have a zero-tolerance. If we catch you you are going to be arrested. Same with underage kids possessing alcohol, there are no second chances,” Sheriff Smith said.

Smith says he wants everyone to have fun but more importantly, to be safe.

”That is one of the biggest concerns we have, so we are going to make sure we are policing the road enough that we can slow people down and make sure there are no impaired drivers on the road,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Smith adds he wants people to visit, but he wants them to treat the area like they would their own community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
An Eglin Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a...
Eglin Air Force Base F-22 in-flight emergency
Spring Break is in full swing here in Panama City Beach and we're seeing visitor numbers we...
Panama City Beach is seeing soaring Spring Break numbers since this time last year
L to R: Christopher Collins, Michael McKay
Two men facing charges after drive-by shooting
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Latest News

Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, or "Back" Back Beach Road to some, aims to provide relief to...
Opening of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway delayed a few months
After a loud student outcry, a retooled plan to allow Bright Futures scholarships for only job...
Bill would reduce Bright Futures for jobs with low job prospects
When the pandemic started, even the most popular shops and cafes in Downtown Chipley felt the...
Local businesses are bouncing back a year after the pandemic started
Half of Americans say they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine, which concerns some doctors.
Half of Americans say they would not get COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them