Half of Americans say they would not get COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

“Why anyone would resist is beyond me,” said Michael Pride, who got his COVID-19 vaccine in Bay County.

According to the Department of Health, more than six million people have already received their COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

“Herd immunity is multifactorial,” said doctor Vhivan Patel, “The more people (who) get vaccinated, that will help with herd immunity, that’s why we always achieve 100 percent immunity, whether it’s flu or polio.”

Not everyone wants to get the vaccine, which doctors said is concerning.

Half of Americans said they would not get the vaccine if it were offered to them, according to an AP poll.

Some people have commented on Facebook they would not get it because, “there’s not enough testing, and they’ve never gotten the flu shot,” or, “they are 100% healthy,” or, “there is no need for it.”

Patel said hesitation over the vaccine could be concerning for herd immunity.

“Everything we’re doing as a society, and the policies and procedures that we’re doing, are in place to increase our chances for herd immunity,” said Patel.

People vaccinated in Panama City said they want to do what they can to keep themselves, and others, safe.

“I’ll be honest with you I didn’t really want to get the vaccine, but I figured it would be the easiest thing for me moving forward, and I have pre-existing conditions as well,” said Stan Ray.

“Everybody should get vaccinated, it’s our duty as human beings actually,” said Pride.

More than 29 thousand people in Bay County have been vaccinated so far, according to the Department of Health.

