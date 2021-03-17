Advertisement

One injured in overnight shooting in Callaway

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Callaway late Tuesday night.
One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Callaway late Tuesday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Callaway late Tuesday night.

The incident happened sometime before midnight on Cherry Street in between South Comet Avenue and South Berthe Avenue. Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies did not have any information about suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you both on-air and online as we learn more.

