Advertisement

Opening of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway delayed a few months

Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, or "Back" Back Beach Road to some, aims to provide relief to...
Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, or "Back" Back Beach Road to some, aims to provide relief to drivers on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, or “Back” Back Beach Road to some, aims to provide relief to drivers on Back Beach Road.

“Well, we got a way around Pier Park. Pier Park is usually our biggest hindrance,” Field Inspector Joe Pace said.

Phase Two of the new road broke ground last April, with the goal of opening it to drivers around the end of March, or early April this year.

Pace said issues have pushed back the opening until mid-June.

“Weather. Strictly weather delays,” said Pace.

Thirty-five inclement weather delay days Panama City Beach engineer Kathy Younce said.

“The contractor has been fantastic. They’ve actually been working when it’s raining,” said Younce.

Working to keep the project moving forward, Younce says part of the two-lane road still needs to be paved and the whole road needs to be striped, but she says they’re happy with the progress.

Other small checklist items like signage, erosion control on the pond, and ditch work also need addressing.

“We need to do a final walk-through and make sure everything is built per approved plans,” said Younce.

This $16 million project will connect the existing Bay Parkway east to Nautilus Street running parallel to Back Beach Road.

“It’ll be nice and smooth and it’ll be a good shortcut,” said Younce.

Younce said the pandemic did not slow down any part of the construction. She adds weather permitting, there’s no reason for the opening to be delayed again.

The part of Gayle’s Trails that closed on January 1st for this phase of construction will remain closed until the opening of Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was arrested for a DUI after crashing into another vehicle Sunday night.
Two-vehicle crash in Bay County leads to DUI arrest
An Eglin Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a...
Eglin Air Force Base F-22 in-flight emergency
Spring Break is in full swing here in Panama City Beach and we're seeing visitor numbers we...
Panama City Beach is seeing soaring Spring Break numbers since this time last year
L to R: Christopher Collins, Michael McKay
Two men facing charges after drive-by shooting
Washington County officials say they’re looking for a boy, 15, who was swimming with his...
Search for missing swimmer in Washington County

Latest News

After a loud student outcry, a retooled plan to allow Bright Futures scholarships for only job...
Bill would reduce Bright Futures for jobs with low job prospects
This year's spring break in Franklin County is expected to be busier than last year's.
Franklin County is getting ready for a busy spring break
When the pandemic started, even the most popular shops and cafes in Downtown Chipley felt the...
Local businesses are bouncing back a year after the pandemic started
Half of Americans say they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine, which concerns some doctors.
Half of Americans say they would not get COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them