“Sleep Safe Bay” campaign going “great” a month and a half in

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since 2016, more than a dozen Bay County infants have died while sleeping. Now local agencies are trying to educate new parents on safe sleeping habits.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center has been working to make a difference since the start of its “Sleep Safe Bay” campaign, which started in February. During this campaign, partner agencies are providing informational bags and awareness materials with the messaging of “ABC” and “This Side Up” for new moms and caregivers.

“Sleep Safe Bay” has been going great so far,” Chief Operations Officer Brent Patrick said.

Patrick said they’ve given out almost 300 informational bags. He adds parents should encourage these ABC’s:

“In a crib where there are no blankets and pillows and all those unsafe things. Just alone in a crib, by themselves and on their back,” said Patrick.

Patrick said they are at the beginning stages of collecting data. He said they could not provide numbers on if any infants have lost their lives to unsafe sleep in Bay County since the start of the year. He adds they plan to keep this campaign going until they end unsafe sleep in our area. Patrick says he hopes to see results by the end of the year.

The Advocacy Center and the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin teamed up with Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, local law enforcement, and the Department of Children and Families for this initiative through the rest of the year.

