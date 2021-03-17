St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

It’s a relatively quiet start on radar this morning as we’ve seen a few showers pushing north into South Alabama. We’re not expecting any more to develop through the morning drive or much of the day ahead either. Otherwise, it’s cloudy with a bit of fog or haze for most out the door this morning.

Temperatures are warm and muggy, like yesterday we’re starting out near 70°. Despite a mostly cloudy sky today, highs still manage to reach the mid 70s on the coast to even low 80s in some spots inland that see a little more sun than others.

The stalled front to the north of the area will continue to be a focus for showers and thunderstorms today. The better chance for storms comes tonight into Thursday morning as a second cold front moves into the Panhandle.

Severe storms are possible during that time period. Small hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado or two are possible as a squall line moves through.

Timing of the line of storms appears to be starting from around 3am in our Western Counties and finishing in our Eastern Counties around the Appalachicola River by 9 or 10am. So let’s be sure we have ways of getting weather alerts, like downloading the free “WJHG Weather” app from the app store.

Bottom Line...

Mostly cloudy skies for today with breezy southerly winds and a warm and humid highs in the low to mid 70s on the coast near 80° inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a round of storms for Thursday morning and a cooler forecast for Friday on into the weekend with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.

