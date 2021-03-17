Advertisement

Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.”

In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works,” he said.

Republican opposition to receiving the vaccine is strong. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats — a 25-point split.

Trump has promoted vaccination before. When he appeared Feb. 28 at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, he said, “Everybody, go get your shot.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Break is in full swing here in Panama City Beach and we're seeing visitor numbers we...
Panama City Beach is seeing soaring Spring Break numbers since this time last year
John Michael Grant was arrested after authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase.
Suspect caught after high-speed chase
An Eglin Air Force Base pilot was taken to a clinic after what base officials are calling a...
Eglin Air Force Base F-22 in-flight emergency
On Monday at 4:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced they found and...
Missing teen’s body found in Holmes Creek
Requires residents to have a trash can.
Possible Universal Trash Ordinance coming to part of Panama City Beach

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 ‘tough’
Eight are dead and a suspect is in custody following three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings.
Massage parlor shootings in Georgia leave 8 dead, many of Asian descent
FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a leaning sign sits in front of the Kay Bailey...
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
Legend, 1, was shot during a hostage situation in Houston.
Baby severely injured in officer-involved shooting in Houston