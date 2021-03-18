Advertisement

FEMA approves $7.8 million in Hurricane Michael public assistance grants

FEMA reimburses Florida more than $7.8 million for several repairs made across Bay County following Hurricane Michael.(WJHG/WECP-TV)
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT
PENSACOLA, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - FEMA has approved four projects totaling more than $7.8 million for the State of Florida to reimburse for eligible costs of permanent repairs following Hurricane Michael.

The projects are:

  • Bay County: $4,226,692 for repairs to roadside shoulders and ditches throughout the county
  • Mexico Beach: $1,095,064 for repairs to the damaged wastewater collection system components citywide, including replacing manholes and covers as well as clearing sewer lines of Hurricane Michael storm surge
  • Panama City Housing Authority: $1,175,476 for repairs to eleven buildings within the Northgate complex
  • Springfield: $1,329,832 for cost to demolish and replace the city’s hurricane-damaged community building

These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.

Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to FDEM after final approval.

Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

