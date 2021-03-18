One-stop-shop in Cape San Blas has it all

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Gulf County, the fun and sun are unlimited. Luckily for all locals and visitors, there is one shop that provides all you need for a perfect stay.

Scallop Cove in Cape San Blas is the only local gas station on the cape. But, it is more than just a fueling station.

The one-stop-shop has a grocery store, delicious deli items, a boutique, bait and tackle shop, and boat, bike, and kayak rentals.

The gas station has been open on the cape since 1986 and the current owners say they couldn’t imagine a better community to be a part of.

“We’ve been embraced by the community and we try to be involved with everything,” Scallop Cove Owner Tyler Matney said. “We sponsor youth sports teams, and we volunteer our time and monies in anywhere we can. The community has paid us back.”

Matney and his wife have owned Scallop Cove for the last four years and they say they look forward to handing this business down to their children in the future.

