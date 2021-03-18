Advertisement

Panama City Police Department hold active-shooter training

By Katie Bente
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is making sure its officers are ready for situations they’ll hopefully never be confronted with. On Thursday, Panama City Police officials were at Everitt Middle School for realistic active-shooter training.

“This will help us be prepared, you know, if something unfortunate happens,” Panama City Police Corporal Josh Seale said.

Because something unfortunate has happened in our area before.

“I was involved in the school board shooting. I was working the road that day. So, it does happen. We pray to the Lord it doesn’t happen again. But we don’t know,” Training Coordinator Philip Himes said.

That’s why the Panama City Police Department trains its officers every single month on how to handle an active-shooter. And, training officers in an actual school helps put their knowledge to the test. If the worst-case scenario was to happen and there was an active shooter roaming school hallways, they’d know exactly what to do.

Officers were given special guns with simunition bullets. They don’t hurt like a real bullet but Himes said when you get hit by one, you’ll know it.

For the training, one officer played the role of the shooter and hid in different classrooms, while the others are sent out in groups, clearing the building and searching for the shooter.

“It’s helped me personally get into a mindset that if this does happen, what to look for. How to address the threat. How to just be prepared,” Seale said.

