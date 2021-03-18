Advertisement

Suspect at large in fatal shooting incident

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Vincent Lane Wednesday evening. They’re asking the public for any information in reference to photos of a suspect in the homicide.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Earnest Riggs Jr. of the Fort Walton Beach area.

Multiple 911 calls were received from residents in the neighborhood reporting sounds of gunfire and/or a man had been shot.

Responding deputies found the victim inside a Chevrolet rental work truck parked in the street. Two workers who had been in the truck during the shooting stayed on scene while two others had fled.

Investigators say residents told them a man in black had been walking around in the area for an hour or more before the shooting took place. The victim had reportedly been in that location because someone was inquiring about a bid on concrete work.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person shown in these pictures is asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 641-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the individual in this picture.
