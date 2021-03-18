Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The storms have moved through the area, and cooler air is on the way.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s tomorrow, around a 10 degree difference compared to today. On Saturday highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s, but warmer air will return following that, returning us to the mid 70s by next week. Rain chances also return by Wednesday.

