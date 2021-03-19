Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, March 18th
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT
High School Baseball:
Bozeman 10 Victory Christian 12
Faith Academy 7 Mosley 6
Blountstown 3 Sneads 7
Cottonwood 1 Marianna 11
Poplar Springs 1 Cottondale 11
Baker 16 Laurel Hill 5
Madison County 6 Liberty County 4
High School Softball:
Cottondale 1 Vernon 7
Marianna 2 Sneads 4
North Bay Haven 2 Holmes County 10
Juco Baseball:
TCC 7 Gulf Coast 16
Chipola 4 Pensacola 8
