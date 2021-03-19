Advertisement

Bay County will no longer have super voting sites

By Natalie Williams
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County will no longer have super-voting sites now the executive order allowing them has expired.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen tells us sample ballots will be sent out before election day notifying each person which voting site they must go to on Election Day.

Andersen is encouraging folks to vote early or vote by mail.

“On Election Day and Election Day only, you have to go to the site that you are assigned to,” Andersen said.

Andersen says if you show up to the wrong voting site on Election Day, April 20th, they will not be making any exceptions and they will have to send you somewhere else.

