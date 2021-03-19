City of Parker appoints temporary fire chief

Parker, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Parker now has a solution for its fire chief position, at least temporarily.

Thursday night, a special meeting was held to appoint a replacement for current Fire Chief Shawn Pergande.

The council decided to name current Volunteer Fire Chief Andrew Kelly to lead the department until Pergande returns from medical leave.

A city ordinance for Parker establishes that if a fire chief is unable to fulfill his or her duty, it is understood that the chief of volunteers will take over operational control of all the firefighters.

