Friday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another chilly night is in store across the Panhandle.

Highs tonight will remain in the upper 40s to low 50s, and our coolest day for the next week will be on Saturday. Temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the upper 50s to low 60s, but warmer air will arrive by the end of the weekend with more sunshine as well. Our next chance of storms will be on Wednesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

