Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning and TGIF! It’s the last day of winter and we’re certainly feeling like it...

A good mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day and throughout the Panhandle. Otherwise, temperatures are starting out near 50° for a cool and refreshing start! You may want a light jacket heading out the door today and an overall warmer outfit. With northerly winds and a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, temperatures may only warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Another weak low and cold front are branching off yesterday’s storm system across the Mid-Atlantic States. This low will drift south toward Jacksonville wrapping around some cloud cover at times today and into the weekend.

There doesn’t appear to be enough moisture to deal with much of a rain chance. However, there’s a less than 10% chance we can generate a stray sprinkle off this feature as it drops anchor off the East Coast of Florida for the weekend.

That low will also reinforce our cooler northeasterly breeze into the weekend keeping temperatures in the 40s in the mornings and 60s in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, a mix of sun and clouds with cooler highs only reaching the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the mix of sun and clouds continuing into the weekend with an overall cooler feel sticking around throughout the weekend as well.

