Gideon v. Wainwright case decided on this day in 1963

Thursday marks the anniversary of the Gideon v. Wainwright case being decided.

The landmark Supreme Court case originates in Bay County.

Clarence Gideon was accused of breaking and entering, and couldn’t afford legal counsel, so he had to represent himself.

He was sentenced to prison.

But Gideon petitioned the sentence, saying his constitutional rights were violated.

In the end, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in favor of Gideon.

This resulted in states being required to provide legal counsel to defendants who could not afford their own attorney.

Public defender Mark Sims said this case is important not just to the united states, but to Panama City.

“That was the birth of a great system that we have today, it’s the birth of the idea that you have the right to counsel, which is basically what they reason, they say, you know what, the Sixth Amendment does say that, and through the 14th Amendment we’re going to make that Sixth Amendment right to counsel and to a fair trial, we’re going to make that apply to the states,” said Sims.

