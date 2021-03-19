Governor Ron DeSantis brought COVID-19 updates to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds of seniors, school teachers, and first responders lined up to get a one-dose vaccine in Bay County. The Johnson and Johnson shot was brought to our area by request of the governor.

“The governor’s office and the state of emergencies operation center specifically directed us to come to do this one in Bay County for this mass roll-out of this Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” Emergency Management Coordinator Michael Rushing said.

Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by the event and brought some COVID-19 updates.

“We are very encouraged by the senior vaccination rates, we have done over three million seniors throughout the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

As of now, two-thirds of seniors have been vaccinated in the state.

“We put seniors first. It was the right thing to prioritize and I think it is paying off,” DeSantis said.

In Bay County, 60% of seniors are vaccinated.

“We do feel like we have gotten pretty good coverage here in Northwest Florida that the demand has really started to go down amongst the elderly; that means you are getting it where it needs to go,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis believes the state is on the right track in the fight against COVID-19.

“And potentially by April just open it up to everyone who wants it,” Governor DeSantis said.

He also made a promise that there would be no more lockdowns or mandates by the state.

“We are going to be there to support everybody’s right to earn a living, all parents’ ability to send their kids to school and peoples ability to live their life as they see fit, and that has proven to be a better approach.”

A promise, that as more vaccines get into arms, life can return to normal.

