Advertisement

Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement...
Heavily armed security officers drive into the area where more than a dozen law enforcement officers were killed after their convoy was ambushed by suspected drug traffickers, prompting a massive manhunt by the police, Marines and the National Guard in Coatepec Harinas, Mexico state, Thursday, March 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight state police officers and five prosecution investigators are dead in central Mexico after gunmen ambushed their convoy.

The killing of the 13 law enforcement officers Thursday sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City.

The dead law enforcement officers worked for the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital on three sides.

While Mexico State contains suburbs of the capital, it also includes lawless mountain and scrub lands like the one where the attack occurred.

The head of the state Public Safety Department said soldiers, marines and National Guard troops were combing the area by land and air.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Washington County Sheriff's deputies have concluded their investigation into the death...
UPDATE: Deputies wrap up investigation into teen’s drowning
The homicide victim found in Marianna on Monday, March 15, has been identified as 24-year-old...
Victim identified in Marianna homicide investigation
A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
CDC says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid can meet safely indoors without masks.
Executive order lowers COVID-19 vaccine age to 50
Two more people are facing federal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into...
Former Lynn Haven City Commissioner and developer charged in ongoing corruption investigation

Latest News

Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit
President Biden and Vice President Harris are offering comfort to the community in Georgia...
Biden, Harris comfort Asian-American community in pain
Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage