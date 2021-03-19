Advertisement

Jaren Williams signs letter of intent to play basketball at Huntingdon College

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -In Blountstown Thursday afternoon, one senior tiger signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the next level.

Shooting guard, Jaren Williams was a four year starter for Blountstown, joined the one thousand point club, and is the first lady tiger basketball player to sign for the next level since 2000. She’s headed to Huntingdon College a DIII school in Montgomery, Alabama.

We look forward to her next step playing basketball in college, and congratulations on her signing!

